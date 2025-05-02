Tye Ruotolo reveals he and Kade are planning to open another gym in California after building one in Costa Rica

ONE welterweight submission grappling champion Tye Ruotolo plans to open a second jiu-jitsu training gym with his brother, lightweight champion Kade Ruotolo.

The Ruotolo brothers have a combined ONE submission grappling record of 13-0, including a handful of performance bonuses. Tye and Kade used a portion of their money awarded by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong to open a training gym in Costa Rica.

Tye Ruotolo recently did an interview with ONE and had this to say about potentially opening a second gym with his brother, this time in California:

"Absolutely. That's the plan for Kade and I. We'll take it one at a time for now. This Costa Rica gym is going to be specialized more for the camps, and we're looking to possibly open up another gym local here in California as well."

Tye Ruotolo, a two-time welterweight champion in ONE, last competed in July 2024, defeating Jozef Chen by decision. The American superstar has since been sidelined due to a knee injury, with his next bout scheduled for later this week.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo has prioritized his transition to MMA, winning three consecutive bouts by first-round submission. The lightweight grappling king plans to defend his world title later this year.

Tye Ruotolo plans to add another performance bonus to his resume at ONE Fight Night 31

On Friday, May 2, Tye Ruotolo will defend his welterweight submission grappling world title in the ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event.

Ruotolo is scheduled to face a familiar opponent, Dante Leon. The Canadian grappler has competed in ONE twice, defeating Bruno Pucci and Tommy Langaker.

Leon defeated Ruotolo by decision in a different promotion in 2020. A year later, Ruotolo avenged the defeat by submitting Leon with a guillotine.

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the main event, Kongthoranee looks for a second consecutive win against Nong-O. He won the first meeting in February by split decision, a result determined by a razor-thin margin after a three-round battle.

