Tye Ruotolo reveals why he and Kade prefer attacking from top position: “It’s tiring playing guard”

The Ruotolo twins, Tye and Kade, are two of the most versatile grapplers in the world, boasting the ability to submit opponents from any position.

While the Atos studs’ respective guard games are quite formidable in their own right, we rarely see them rely on it much. After all, the 20-year-old prodigies love to impose a relentless pace by chaining their excellent BJJ with an overwhelming wrestling repertoire.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Tye Ruotolo gave a candid response to why they prefer to execute their attacks from the top position.

“It’s tiring playing guard. It's hard to be at the bottom,” Ruotolo said.

"You know, when someone's on top, they have gravity on their side and you're eengaging your core, you're for sure going to have some attacks. But if you don't get them, then your opponent's going to be able to put more pressure and pace usually.”

Watch the full interview, here:

Casual MMA fans, of course, have sometimes questioned the aggression, or the lack thereof, in grappling-exclusive matches.

The Ruotolos have made it their personal mission to eliminate this stigma, as they continue elevating the sport into the mainstream with their fan-friendly style of constantly hunting for submissions.

Tye Ruotolo, for one, loves to force his opponents to carry his weight. Once they reach their breaking point, the youngest IBJJF world champion goes for the kill by snatching a limb or latching onto a neck.

His top-heavy arsenal will be tested immensely in perhaps the biggest match of his professional grappling career on November 3 inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

At ONE Fight Night 16, Ruotolo will vie for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Russian standout Magomed Abdulkadirov.

The 10-fight spectacle will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.