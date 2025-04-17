Tye Ruotolo reveals nutritional awakening that transformed his fight career: “I definitely had my fair share of s*** food”

A proper diet helped Tye Ruotolo take his career to the next level.
Sitting as the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, Ruotolo will put his 26 pounds of gold up for grabs against multi-time IBJJF gold medalist Dante Leon on Friday, May 2, at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.
Since making his promotional debut in 2022, Ruotolo has gone a perfect 7-0, including a dominant title defense against Izaak Michell last year.
Speaking with ONE ahead of his highly anticipated return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Ruotolo revealed that his relationship with food hasn't always been the best:
“I learned that what you eat is super important. I was never super strict on my diet. In fact, I always had a pretty bad relationship with food, just with all the weight cuts".
"And the American diet isn’t set up to be the healthiest, so I definitely had my fair share of s*** food over the years."
Tye Ruotolo will be coming back following his first serious injury on the mat
ONE Fight Night 31 will be Tye Ruotolo's first time competing on martial arts' biggest global stage since July 2024, when he defeated Jozef Chen in a catchweight clash at ONE Fight Night 23.
A month later, Ruotolo competed in the inaugural Craig Jones Invitational. Sadly, he would suffer the first major injury of his career, tearing multiple ligaments during a match with Levi-Jones Leary.
Sidelined for the next few months, Ruotolo took the incident as a sign—either slow down and take care of your body, or suffer the consequences. He added:
“I noticed the more jiu-jitsu I do, the worse my body gets.So it’s impor tant to take care of your temple."
ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.