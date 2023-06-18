Tye Ruotolo reveals who he wants to face in his next match

Tye Ruotolo’s mentality at this stage of his career is to go big or go home.

The American superstar is fishing for his next big opponent following a successful middleweight clash against ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

Already planning his next move, Tye has a couple of names in mind that could easily bring a lot of attention back to the competitive circle.

Speaking exclusively to the South China Morning Post, he revealed two opponent options:

“I want to get back in there as soon as possible. Now I'm going over some, we're game planning right now for my next opponents. I got a thing where I'd like to take the biggest challenge possible. So I want to get Nicholas Meregali and Gordon Ryan. And if they're not available, then maybe I'll get some guys more my size. Make it a little bit easier, but yeah, I'm ready to go.”

Watch Tye's comments from 1:00 onwards:

Since Tye’s twin brother, Kade Ruotolo won the lightweight belt last year, Tye has had an insatiable hunger to push the boundaries to prevent meeting his brother in competition. Thus far in his career, he’s tested his capabilities by fighting outside of his natural weight class with some considerable success.

Before meeting Reinier de Ridder last month, Tye entered the 2023 IBJJF World Championships to challenge for the middleweight gold. He returned to competition wearing the Gi and made it far enough into the tournament to win bronze against some of the toughest grapplers in the division, including eventual champion Jansen Gomes Ramos.

Although he felt disappointed with the result, a win against De Ridder couldn’t have come at a better time. Tye feels like he’s ready for the next level in calling out Brazilian phenom Nicholas Meregali, who alongside Gordon Ryan, is one of the top dogs to fight in the grappling scene.

