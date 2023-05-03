Tye Ruotolo says him and brother Kade have been “D’Arcing” since they were kids

Kade and Tye Ruotolo have been perfecting their D’arce choke ever since they were white belts.

The twin submission grappling sensations will make their way back to the circle over the next several weeks with IBJJF world champion Tye Ruotolo up first. The 20-year-old prodigy will make his return this Friday night as part of ONE Championship’s fully-loaded ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Gunning for his third-straight win, Ruotolo will face the promotion’s reigning middleweight world champion, Reinier de Ridder.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan to discuss his highly anticipated submission superfight, Ruotolo revealed which submission he and his brother favor above all:

“Right, all over. Even when your opponent has your back, which is crazy. No one believes it but it works. The D’Arce has always been our favorite technique. Even when we were young kids, there’s a video of us as a white belt in gi, we’re still D’Arcing.”

Watch the full interview below:

Tye Ruotolo will be looking to extend his win streak to three inside the circle, already scoring submission victories over Garry Tonon and former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov.

As for Reinier de Ridder, ‘The Dutch Knight’ will be looking to get back into the win column after suffering his first defeat inside the circle at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December.

Five weeks after his brother heads to the ‘Mile High City’ for ONE Fight Night 10, Kade Ruotolo will make his own return to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship.

In the ONE Fight Night 11 co-main event, Kade Ruotolo will put his world title on the line against 121-career winner Tommy Langaker.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch both ONE Fight Night 10 and ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

