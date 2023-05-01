Ruotolo twins share what grinds their gears when watching MMA grappling

Kade and Tye Ruotolo can’t stand to see a grappler give up a dominant position during the match.

The popular submission grappling twin brothers are gearing up for their respective returns to the Circle over the next several weeks. First up will be IBJJF world champion Tye Rutolo who will be gunning for his third-straight win when he meets reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission superfight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video this Friday night.

Weeks later, Kade Ruotolo will defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11. But first, the BJJ prodigies participated in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), answering inquiries from fans around the world.

One fan asked the 20-year-old BJJ black belts about common mistakes they see in mixed martial arts grappling that really grinds their gears.

“Watching people lose dominant positions like the back,” they responded.

The Ruoloto twins have teased a potential transition to mixed martial arts in the near future, but they’ll first need to get past their next test inside the Circle. For Tye Ruoloto, his submission showdown with ‘The Dutch Knight’ could very well be the toughest test of his career thus far.

Typically competing at lightweight, Ruotolo will be giving up a size advantage. Reinier de Ridder will go into the contest boasting a 71% finish rate in ONE Championship and holds 12 wins by way of submission.

Tye Ruotolo may not have the same amount of experience inside the Circle, but he has looked nothing short of spectacular, scoring back-to-back submissions over one-time ONE world title challenger Garry Tonon and former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes