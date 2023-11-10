Tye Ruotolo says his dream gym in Costa Rica will open its doors early next year: “We’ll finally train in paradise”

Newly minted ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo cashed in another $50,000 performance bonus bounty last week after outclassing Magomed Abdulkadirov.

That extra money will certainly come a long way for the BJJ phenom, especially since his dream gym is nearing completion.

Along with his twin brother and fellow ONE world champion Kade, the Ruotolos have created their personal haven on the tropical island of Costa Rica.

The BJJ savants can soon mix pleasure and business since their own training facility will be 100 percent completed early next year.

Tye Ruotolo shared this amazing development in his ONE Fight Night 16 post-event interview:

“The gym is about to be finished by probably January, or February. We're going to be done with the gym and my brother and I will finally be able to train in paradise, in our favorite place in the world, so that's going to be huge for us.”

He added:

“I'm just so grateful. That's it's been a lifelong dream of ours. So the fact that we're gonna be able to see that to cut the ribbon you know, to see that unfold. It sounded unreal, honestly, I can't even believe it.”

Here’s the full interview:

The Ruotolos’ own gym will truly be a hotbed for the best grapplers in the world once it begins operations next year.

Tye and Kade Ruotolo, for one, have often preached the ‘Pura Vida’ lifestyle, living young, wild, and free in paradise.

The 20-year-old siblings, though, flip the switch and transform from a laidback person to an absolute monster once it’s time to grapple.

We can’t wait to see just how greater Tye and Kade will be once their new facility opens up in a matter of months.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.