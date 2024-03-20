Tye Ruotolo says grappling is more than just winning and losing: "It's a reflection of how I've prepared"

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States can't wait to put on a show when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring early next month.

The 21-year-old ATOS representative, alongside twin brother Kade, who is the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, takes pride in showcasing his best skills each time he steps onto the mats.

Ruotolo believes that how well he performs in any given scrap directly reflects how hard he worked. If he gives a lackluster performance, it means he didn't take training seriously enough and never wants that.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about the importance of performing well for the fans.

The 21-year-old grappling phenom said:

"Sure, I do other things. I surf, I got my other parts, but jiu-jitsu is what I do. So every time I compete, that's huge. It's huge to me because that's who I am. You know, if I lose that, it's a reflection of how I've probably prepared."

Fans won't have to wait long to see Tye Ruotolo back in action, doing what he does best.

Tye Ruotolo to defend welterweight submission grappling gold against newcomer Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21 next month

Reigning and defending ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is set to welcome Australian grappling superstar Izaak Michell to the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ruotolo will put his gold on the line in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.