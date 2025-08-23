Tye Ruotolo says he and Kade Ruotolo have found a home in ONE Championship: “We can both defend our belts and fight MMA”

Reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States believes he and twin brother Kade have found the perfect platform in ONE Championship to showcase their talents across multiple martial arts disciplines.

Ad

The 21-year-old grappling icon will make his highly anticipated debut in the all-encompassing sport against Singaporean-American star ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video early next month.

The Ruotolo twins have established themselves as dominant forces in ONE's submission grappling division, with Tye holding the welterweight crown while Kade reigns as the lightweight king.

ONE's unique offering allows world champion grapplers like the Ruotolo brothers to pursue multiple combat sports, defending their grappling belts while simultaneously exploring MMA in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ruotolo told Clocked N Loaded:

"I'm stoked where we're at, you know, with ONE holding it down and my brother at 170, I'm at 185, so it's cool. We can both defend our belts and fight MMA at the same time. So, we're super stoked doing that right now."

Check out the interview below:

Ad

Tye Ruotolo makes MMA debut against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

Tye Ruotolo is set to make his debut in mixed martial arts against ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee in what promises to be a very intriguing matchup and clash of styles.

The two youngsters will face off in a three-round lightweight MMA contest in a battle of emerging contenders.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Sept. 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on Tye Ruotolo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atilano Diaz Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.