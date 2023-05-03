Tye Ruotolo says leg locks will keep getting more advanced

ONE submission grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo is well aware of the evolution of leg locks during the sudden rise in popularity of no-gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu matches.

Even inside the circle, ONE fans have seen highlight reel leg lock finishes in the Singapore-based promotion’s burgeoning submission grappling scene, which the 20-year-old phenom now calls home.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Ruotolo said the all-grappling sport will keep on transforming and we can all expect even more creative submissions in the coming years:

“I think the leg locks are just going to keep getting more and more advanced.”

Like a true student of the game, the Atos standout is also keen on honing new techniques to keep up with the ever-evolving intricacies of submission grappling.

Speaking on behalf of his twin brother and ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, the youngest IBJJF black belt world champion added:

“I think my brother and I, every six months for sure we’re going to have to sit in the garage like we did and read, and revamp, relearn, and adapt. That’s what it takes to stay at the top these days.”

Aside from his youthful exuberance, a big reason behind Tye Ruotolo’s success is his willingness to try new things and absorb knowledge as much as he can.

That champion’s mindset will come in handy this Friday when he tangles with ONE middleweight kingpin Reinier de Ridder in the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video card.

The 'David vs Goliath' grappling affair is one of the most highly anticipated offerings of ONE’s historic on-location US debut at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on May 5.

Tye Ruotolo and Reinier de Ridder’s submission grappling showdown, along with the entire 11-fight card, will air free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

