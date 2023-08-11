Tye Ruotolo says "size and technique" helped power him over Dagi Arslanaliev

Every time that Tye Ruotolo steps inside the circle, he wants to put on a show for the fans while trying to secure the win.

Though building a win streak is obviously important to him, the elite jiu-jitsu competitor is keen to help grow the sport in ONE Championship by producing entertaining contests that the fans can really get stuck into.

Returning at ONE Fight Night 13 to try and keep his momentum pushing forward, Ruotolo faced off with MMA specialist Dagi Arslanaliev.

Despite getting the submission, not once but twice over his opponent, Tye stated that Arslanaliev did not come to try and entertain anyone.

Using his grappling base, Arslanaliev tried to play defense and counter Ruotolo at every turn rather than searching for his own submission threats to try and end the contest.

Having been very vocal about how this doesn’t help the sport and how grateful he is that ONE Championship's ruleset promotes aggression over anything else, it’s fair to say that Ruotolo wasn’t overjoyed by the approach his opponent took.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Tye Ruotolo reflected on the contest and how everything played out.

Speaking on his opponent's strategy, Tye revealed how he was able to overcome that with a mix of skill and physical attributes:

“He was pretty cagey, you know, but so with my size and technique I have the ability to make this fight exciting and still get the submission you know.”

Watch the full interview below:

With the win, Ruotolo will now compete for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship next time he steps inside the circle.

North American viewers can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video.