Tye Ruotolo says he and twin brother Kade can strike with the best of them

Tye Ruotolo believes fans will be surprised by his and his twin brother Kade’s striking skills once they transition to MMA, which is expected to happen in the near future.

The Ruotolo brothers, 20, have taken over ONE Championship’s expansion into submission grappling, leading to a combined 7-0 record to go with Kade Ruotolo’s lightweight submission grappling world title. The young phenoms plan to utilize their grappling skills and transition to MMA, which has fans thrilled to see if they can succeed.

One concern for the submission grappling superstars is their ability to develop striking skills. During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Tye Ruotolo assured the doubters that they will be ready by saying:

“Kade and I have a good Muay Thai. Kade and I grew up having good hands, we did Muay Thai for a lot of years. I think a lot of people are going to be surprised when they see us.”

Tye Ruotolo made his ONE debut in May 2022, making a statement by submitting Garry Tonon, leading to a $50,000 performance bonus. Seven months later, Ruotolo earned another $50,000 from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong by submitting former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov.

Tye last competed on May 5, securing a unanimous decision win against ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo extended his ONE record to 4-0 with his second world title defense on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11. The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion now holds wins against Shinya Aoki, Uali Kurzhev, Matheus Gabriel, and Tommy Langaker.

Poll : 0 votes