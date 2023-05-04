Tye Ruotolo shares a message to aspiring jiu-jitsu practitioners

American Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom and ONE Championship athlete Tye Ruotolo is one of the most talented grapplers in the world. He got to this position in his career the old-fashioned way – through hard work, discipline, and dedication.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Ruotolo had a message for aspiring jiu-jitsu practitioners who looked to follow the same path.

Ruotolo said:

“I see a lot of people, they come into jiu-jitsu and they set a lot of goals and expectations. Just train as much as you possibly can, as long as it’s still fun. The second it becomes not fun anymore is the second you stop learning, to me.”

Ruotolo also had some advice for those who want to get better at their craft. He added:

“As a white belt, you can probably train three times a day and still want to train again, right? As long as the body lets you. That’s really how I am, even to this day. Every time I train, I want to train, and that’s how you’re going to get better. Keep a healthy mindset, ask a lot of questions, and roll with a lot of higher belts. Roll with everybody and just keep training.”

Tye Ruotolo is back in action this week against former ONE light heavyweight world champion and reigning middleweight king Reinier de Ridder. The two lock horns in a middleweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

