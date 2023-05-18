Tye Ruotolo shows love to his mom for Mother’s Day

Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Tye Ruotolo gave a Mother’s Day shoutout to his mom with a series of adoring pictures on his Instagram page this week.

Tye’s mom, Nicole Ruotolo has gone through thick and thin to help her twin boys become “Jiu Jitsu guys” when they grew up.

To help accomplish their goals, Nicole dedicated most of her time to homeschooling her kids and providing a healthy family environment, which involved a lot of family time and of course car rides to jiu-jitsu classes and tournaments.

On Mother’s Day, Tye Ruotolo honored his mom on Instagram for her unconditional love and the sacrifices she made to support them.

“Happy Mothers Day ❤️💛💚,” he wrote. “It’s all for you, love you more than anything.”

ONE submission grappler Tye Ruotolo is fresh off a fantastic show at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, which took place inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5.

In order to bring jiu-jitsu to the forefront again, the 20-year-old standout made it his mission to submit one of the biggest names in ONE Championship - ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder.

Tye tried to pull every technique in the book to fight for dominant position, but the ONE middleweight world champion proved to be a difficult opponent to take down. After 10 minutes of grueling action, which was fought mostly on the feet, Tye edged the win by unanimous decision.

Although fans didn’t get to see a finish this time, the pair, nonetheless, received high praise for their efforts.

