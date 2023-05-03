Tye Ruotolo shows his trickery against twin Kade in training clip

You can never be too careful against someone like Tye Ruotolo. The youngest IBJJF world champion is dangerous from all angles. He could be turning his back on you and the next thing you know, he's snapping off your knee cap.

Ahead of Ruotolo's submission grappling bout with ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, ONE shared a training video of the 20-year old BJJ blackbelt with his twin brother, Kade:

"Expect the unexpected 👀 when Tye Ruotolo enters the Circle on May 5 to face Reinier de Ridder in their submission grappling super-fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video! Who you got? @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

Tye Ruotolo's sneaky backdoor leglock after being suplexed is just a thing of beauty. Even after being thrown into the air, the prodigious grappling savant had no hesitation in executing the leg lock. Something tells us that he does this so much in training that it's already part of his arsenal.

Coming into his bout with Reinier de Ridder, Tye will have one thing on his mind: submissions. It may not matter to him which position, no matter how compromised, he finds himself in. The young prodigy will unleash a wide array of attacks every time he gets a hold of one of De Ridder's limbs.

Ruotolo told ONE:

“I’ll take anything though. I’m a submission hunter. Whatever comes my way I’ll take first... I'm not going to pass it up. He’s a tough guy, so I’m not going to be choosy out here.”

Tye Ruotolo has a 100% finishing rate in ONE Championship, starting with his shocking submission win over BJJ legend Garry Tonon last year. Look to see the young lion hunt for a finish in every second of his clash with 'The Dutch Knight'.

ONE Fight Night 10, which will be ONE's first-ever live on-ground event on American soil, will air from the soldout 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. The event will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

