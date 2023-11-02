Tye Ruotolo super ‘stoked’ at opportunity to claim ONE world title: “I’m doing everything in my power”

American submission grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo is so close to finally achieving his ultimate goal of becoming a ONE world champion, and he knows he has to be at his absolute best to make that dream a reality.

Ruotolo is set to face the dangerous Magomed Abdulkadirov in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The winner will go home with the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

Speaking to MMA Mania in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about his world title shot and said he will do everything he can to win and follow in his twin brother Kade’s footsteps.

Ruotolo said:

“I was super stoked and relieved of course, you know, like I said I've been going all over Asia for my brother and for myself. I'm just really honored and grateful for the opportunity you know. I've been wanting to represent ONE as a title holder and as a champion and I'm ready. I'm doing everything in my power to make sure that I come out with the belt.”

Kade Ruotolo is the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion. If Tye Ruotolo can beat Magomed Abdulkadirov on Friday night, the twins will have two world title belts to bring back home to Costa Rica. Needless to say, the future is looking very bright for the Ruotolo brothers.

Tye Ruotolo added:

“I'm ready to go and yeah I'm stoked and grateful for the opportunity again, you know. We had a little bit of a slow year but, you know, the next six months my brother and I were going hard. I know he's looking to make his MMA debut and I'm looking just to be there against everyone I can around my weight and you know versus bigger guys.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.