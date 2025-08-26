  • home icon
  • Tye Ruotolo wants all the smoke from top fighters in MMA: "My plan is just to take out the better guys"

Tye Ruotolo wants all the smoke from top fighters in MMA: "My plan is just to take out the better guys"

By James De Rozario
Modified Aug 26, 2025 13:54 GMT
Tye Ruotolo and Kade Ruotolo. [Image: ONE Championship]
Tye Ruotolo and Kade Ruotolo. [Image: ONE Championship]

The ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, Tye Ruotolo, does not want any straightforward tests as he hunts for MMA glory in ONE Championship.

The 22-year-old ground game technician returns to the promotion for an MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5.

Ahead of his lightweight tilt against Adrian Lee, the American superstar declared that he's ready to face the very best the promotion throws at him in the shortest time possible.

While speaking with the ONE Championship, he said:

"My plan is just to take out the better guys as quickly as possible. I don't care to try to beat up a bunch of taxicab drivers."
Tye Ruotolo is eager to start strongly in the all-encompassing discipline and follow in the footsteps of his brother, fellow ONE submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

Kade debuted in MMA mid-last year, and he's racked up three successive first-round submission finishes. His triumphs came against Blake Cooper, Ahmed Mujtaba, and Nicolas Vigna.

Adrian Lee will be a difficult test even for someone of Tye Ruotolo's caliber

While he's fired up to get his tenure in the discipline off to a flyer at ONE Fight Night 35, Tye Ruotolo won't have it easy against Lee.

The young American-Singaporean sensation returns in search of a fourth consecutive victory, having taken out all three of his opponents via submission.

On paper, the Prodigy Training Center could have the chops to hand Tye a debut to forget in MMA.

However, if the BJJ black belt can somehow minimize Lee's dangerous striking weapons and take the match to the canvas, he could be staring at a career-defining win when they lock horns in a couple of weeks.

ONE Fight Night 35 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime, on Friday, September 5.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
