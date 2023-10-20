"Type of guy to make a grown man cry" - Tony Ferguson's emotional birthday wish to his dad has fans shed a tear

Tony Ferguson is gearing up to face Paddy Pimblett in a lightweight bout at UFC 296, scheduled for December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'El Cucuy' recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video and accompanying message to extend birthday wishes to his father. Part of his caption read:

"Dear Dad, Just wanted to say I Love you & Happy🎂Birthday young man 🤝 I know it’s not much but I wanted to say Thank You for everything. I know it must not have been easy to step in and take over, but I’m damn glad you did 🥇 Thank you for being tough on me because you knew how the world worked."

Check out Ferguson's post below:

Tony Ferguson's emotional birthday wishes for his father triggered a diverse range of reactions from the MMA community.

One fan wrote:

"Tony the type of guy to call his dad 'young man'.CSO!!"

Another wrote:

"Tony is the type of guy to make a grown man cry"

Check out some more reactions below:

"He’s proud of you CSO 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽"

"goat and goat dad"

"❤️ Happy to the goat's father ❤️"

"father who created the monster🔥😍❤️"

"happy birthday to your father @tonyfergusonxt u are blessed, CSO"

"So cute 😍 happy birthday 🎈 to you'd dad Tony 🥇🎗️🏆"

Credits: Tony Ferguson on Instagram

Paddy Pimblett issues a stern warning ahead of Tony Ferguson's fight at UFC 296

Paddy Pimblett holds respect for Tony Ferguson, yet he has been straightforward about his intentions. Fans have expressed mixed opinions on this fight. Some think it might be a setup for Ferguson to lose, while others find the matchmaking intriguing and don't see it as a guaranteed victory for 'The Baddy'.

During a recent interview with 'The Schmo,' Pimblett discussed the importance of facing the former UFC interim lightweight champion:

"Yeah, the Boogeyman, lad. It's an honor to share the cage with him to be honest, lad. Someone who's had a 12-fight win streak in the lightweight division."

The 28-year-old British fighter set aside any respect and issued a warning to 'El Cucuy' regarding his intentions for their fight:

"All I'm thinking about now is coming out and finishing Tony in the first round. Make a statement, let everyone know what they've been missing, and then I'll start looking at ranked opponents in the new year."

Check out Pimblett's comments below (from 3:38):