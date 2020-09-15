Tyron Woodley claims that Nick Diaz has done enough to be in the UFC Hall of Fame

According to reports, Nick Diaz is all set for his grand return to the UFC in early 2021 and could be also joined by his brother Nate, who is reportedly set for a rematch against Jorge Masvidal, early next year.

While it still remains unknown if Nick Diaz is returning to the fight game for the first time in six years, former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley believes that the older Diaz brother has done enough to earn a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame.

Tyron Woodley says Nick Diaz deserves UFC Hall of Fame spot

Tyron Woodley is currently on a disappointing run in the UFC and he surely would love to end his losing skid against arch-rival Colby Covington this weekend in the main event of UFC Vegas 11.

In the lead-up to the fight, T-Wood spoke on The Hollywood Beatdown on TMZ Sports and weighed in on the potential return of welterweight pioneer Nick Diaz. The former UFC Welterweight Champion believes it will be good to have a household name back in Nick Diaz, if he indeed returns next year. However, even if he doesn't, Diaz deserves to get inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame, added Woodley. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“If he comes back to the sport, I think it will be good to have another household name back in the sport competing. But if he doesn’t, he doesn’t. I think he’s done enough in his career, in my opinion, to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

As aforementioned, Tyron Woodley will finally cross paths with Colby Covington this weekend at UFC Vegas 11, in what feels almost a must-win fight for the former. On the back of a loss to Gilbert Burns in his last outing, The Chosen One still has hopes of getting back into the title picture after having lost it to Kamaru Usman.