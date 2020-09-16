After almost two years of back-and-forth against each other, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley will finally be settling their beef against one another this weekend, in the main event of UFC Vegas 11.

While the two welterweights have been going at it, Tyron Woodley, specifically, would love to end his losing skid by securing a win over his arch-rival and the former UFC Welterweight Champion plans on doing so in the scariest of demeanors.

Tyron Woodley explains why he won't shake Colby Covington's hand after the fight

On the back of his loss to Gilbert Burns, former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley seems more than ready to send a message to the rest of the 170-lb division, as he hopes to get back on winning terms this Saturday.

In the lead-up to the fight, Woodley briefly discussed what his plans for this weekend are, stating that he is looking forward to knocking Covington out, wake him, and then knock him out again. And to add further injury to insult, T-Wood won't even consider shaking the former interim welterweight champion's hand. (H/T: BJ Penn)

"I'm definitely going to punch Colby in the face. Punch him, kick him, knee him, elbow him, knock him out, submit him, wake him up, knock him out again. Then sweep him off the mat with no handshake. Definitely going to punch Colby Covington and I hate to even (say) his name because he doesn’t even deserve to be on our show. But, he’s getting a punch in the face.”- Tyron Woodley said on his TMZ show.

Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington will finally throw it down this weekend at UFC Vegas 11 in what will be the main event clash between the two, as part of a stacked UFC Vegas 11 card that also features the likes of Donald Cerrone, Khamzat Chimaev, Mackenzie Dern, and Johnny Walker, among other notable names.