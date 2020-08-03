It looks like the highly-awaited Welterweight bout between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington is finally about to happen. While speaking with Mike Swick on his podcast, 'T-Wood' claimed that he is pretty confident about a fight between him and his arch-rival Colby Covington happening.

Tyron Woodley noted that he is currently waiting for the UFC to officially book a date for the fight between him and Colby Covington, and the former UFC Welterweight Champion also remains confident of the fact that he and 'Chaos' will be the main event on ESPN+. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“Looks like I’m going to be fighting Colby Covington. The date, we’re waiting on right now. I’m pretty confident it’s going to be a main event. Main event ESPN+ me versus Colby."- Tyron Woodley said.

The former UFC Welterweight Champion further said that it is likely he and Colby Covington will throw it down at some point in September or October and the fight is happening for sure.

“We’re getting real close on a date. September/October. It’s going down for sure.”

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley's rivalry in the UFC

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley have had quite a few issues with one another over the past few months. According to reports, the Welterweight pairing was initially scheduled for a fight in August. However, the bout never came to fruition.

If all parties involved eventually agree to the fight, then Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley could finally cross paths in the Octagon in what promises to be another exciting Welterweight clash.

Tyron Woodley is currently on the back of a disappointing loss to Gilbert Burns from his last Octagon outing and will look forward to getting back to winning ways. Colby Covington, on the other hand, last competed at UFC 245 when he faced Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight strap but eventually failed to win the title from 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in a five-round classic.