Tyron Woodley earns a bigger paycheck for loss against Gilbert Burns at UFC on ESPN 9

Tyron Woodley lost to Gilbert Burns at UFC on ESPN 9

Over the past weekend, Gilbert Burns secured an impressive win over former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley, in what was the latter's first fight in over a year.

However, despite picking up the biggest win of his career, Burns reportedly earned less than his opponent Woodley, as the Nevada Athletic Commission revealed the payouts on Monday.

Tyron Woodley made his return to the Octagon for the first time since his UFC 235 loss to Kamaru Usman when he dropped the UFC Welterweight Championship to 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

However, things didn't go according to Woodley's plans on the night, as he was outdone by Gilbert Burns. He put together the best performance of his UFC career so far, comprehensively putting away 'The Chosen One' at the UFC Apex Center.

In the aftermath of the show, Nevada Athletic Commission has revealed the payouts for the main event fighters from the past weekend, and Burns reportedly took home a total of $168,000. 'Durinho' was paid $84,000 to show, and $84,000 to win.

Whereas, Woodley was paid a total of $200,000 to show and would've gotten an extra $150,000 if he was victorious over Burns on the night. The Nevada Athletic Commission also revealed the payouts for co-main eventers Augusto Sakai and Blagoy Ivanov, with both men earning $100,000 and $60,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, Katlyn Chookagian and Antonina Shevchenko earned $120,000 and $35,000, respectively, for their preliminary main event showdown.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi revealed the payouts for UFC on ESPN 9 on Twitter.

#UFCVegas guaranteed disclosed pay (via NSAC) with win bonuses:



Burns: $84K/$84K

Woodley: $200K/($150K)



Sakai: $50K/$50K

Ivanov: $60K/($60K)



Chookagian: $60K/$60K

Shevchenko: $35K/($35K) — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 1, 2020

What's next for Gilbert Burns?

In the aftermath of his win over Tyron Woodley over the weekend, Gilbert Burns has called for a shot at the UFC Welterweight Title against his very own teammate, Kamaru Usman. With the current state of the UFC Welterweight Division, it now remains to be seen which fighter is next in line for a title shot, with the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards, and Colby Covington in conversation.

As for Tyron Woodley, it now remains to be seen what plans Dana White and co. has next in store for the former UFC Welterweight Champion and which fighter gets a crack at 'T-Wood' for his next Octagon outing. Woodley could possibly face Edwards after their initial clash was called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.