Tyron Woodley praises Jake Paul's 'cautious and conscious' marketing tactics despite their ongoing feud 

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is about to make his boxing debut against Jake Paul. The news was announced on June 1, 2021. They will fight in Miami on August 28th, 2021, to see if Paul can extend his unbeaten streak against his toughest opponent yet.

There's a lot of animosity between the two as the foundation of the fight was laid when Tyron Woodley and Paul engaged in a war of words on Twitter. But, regardless of the animosity, the former UFC fighter still appreciates the business acumen of Jake Paul.

Woodley spoke about this upcoming bout on the Michael Bisping podcast and revealed what he thought of all the antics of the Paul brothers. Bisping's co-host Luis J. Gomez asked Tyron Woodley about the true character of the Paul brothers, and Woodley had some good things to say about them. He answered:

"I'm gonna be real, they smart. He [Jake Paul] is very cautious and conscious of what's going on, in the MMA community, in the boxing community, and also, he's cautious and conscious of his fans and what they want to see."

The former champion also added that while Jake Paul may not appear too bright to some, he certainly knows what to do in terms of social media. Woodley said:

"He always delivers, he always gives it to them. I don't know what kind of media team they got but these m***********'s videos, they'd be out like two seconds later they'd be out with this s***."

Tyron Woodley's words weren't a surprise to Michael Bisping as he added that he thought the same thing about Jake Paul when he interviewed him.

Tyron Woodley says that he respects Jake Paul as a fighter

In another show of immense respect, Woodley revealed that he would respect anyone who "had a body on their hands." When Gomez asked him about the respect that he had for Jake, Tyron Woodley revealed:

"I resect anybody that got a body on their hands. If you got a body on your record, of course, knockout power and wrestling defense was the only thing that would give me butterflies when I fought against guys that everybody thought was so scary, if you didn't have the one punch KO power, and you couldn't stop me from taking you down, there would be no chance I would be scared to fight you."

