Tyron Woodley reveals his goal for remainder of 2020

Tyron Woodley is currently on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC, as he very recently was put away by Gilbert Burns in a pretty one-sided fight. However, 'The Chosen One' is keen on getting back to winning terms and get back into Octagon action, as soon as possible.

During a recent Instagram live session, Tyron Woodley said that his primary goal for 2020 is to be as active as possible, as 'T-Wood' aims to get past two back-to-back losses in the UFC.

In a recent Instagram session, Tyron Woodley revealed that his goal for the remainder of 2020 is to be as active as possible and the former UFC Welterweight Champion claimed that he wants to fight two more times this year. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I want to fight two more times this year. So we are right now in June. I fee like if I can get one on the books sometime in the near future then it still leaves me with November or December to fight again. I want to fight two more times this year. I want to just really knock out some fights. I’m excited about it. I’m ready to get back in there and get after it.”- Woodley said Monday on Instagram Live.

Woodley lost to Gilbert Burns in his last Octagon outing and prior to that lost the UFC Welterweight Championship to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. It has been over a year since Woodley last picked up a win in the UFC. However, 'The Chosen One' remains positive, as he hopes to fight on two different occasions before the year ends.

The UFC Welterweight Title will be on the line at the UFC Fight Island, as Kamaru Usman prepares for his next title defense against Gilbert Burns, who earned himself a shot at the title after his latest win over Tyron Woodley.