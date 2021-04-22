Tyron Woodley reveals Jake Paul prank-called him; discloses details of the exchange 

Tyron Woodley has detailed the incident when Jake Paul and his team prank-called the former UFC welterweight champion weeks ago. In the lead-up to Ben Askren's fight against Paul, Woodley was prank-called by Jake and the rest of his team, who pretended to be interviewers from ESPN.

During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA, Tyron Woodley revealed that he was on his way to Miami to attend a party hosted by Floyd Mayweather when Jake Paul rang him up.

Tyron Woodley claimed the interview initially seemed legitimate to him. After talking for a while, the topic eventually shifted to Jake Paul and Woodley was asked for his views on The Problem Child's training camp. Explaining the exchange, Woodley said:

"Jake and them prank called me weeks and weeks ago. I was on my way to Miami for Floyd Mayweather's party, right? And they call me and was like, 'Oh this is the ESPN calling and we wanna do an interview with Ben and I'm thinking like, I'm in fight camp and I'm not really nice if I'm in fight camp. So the guy called me and I'm like, who is this just randomly calling without asking if I had time. So I started doing it and in the beginning it kind of sounded like somebody was doing a regular interview and he's like, 'What do you think about Jake Paul and his training?' I said, 'To be honest, I don't give a f**k what Jake is doing. I really don't care. I don't give a f**k what he's doing. I don't care if he's training with Bernard Hopkins, Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Ricky Hatton'."

Tyron Woodley certainly wasn't bothered about who Paul was training with and made it clear that he only cared for his long-term training partner Ben Askren. The former UFC welterweight champion continued:

"I don't care who he's training with, at the end of the day it does not matter to me because at the end of the day, he's not been in front of world-class people. So, it's not my fight, I'm there for my dawg. Ben helped me win world titles, we've been training with each other for a long time, he's somebody that I give a f**k about what happens to him. So I'm there for him, that's the only reason I answered the call."

What's next for Tyron Woodley?

Tyron Woodley seems to be in a prime position to challenge Jake Paul next after his recent confrontation with the YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer. A boxing match between Woodley and Paul could possibly be in the making for the future.