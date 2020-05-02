Tyron Woodley set for his return on UFC on 23rd May card

Tyron Woodley

According to UFC President Dana White, former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley could be making his return to the Octagon on the 23rd May UFC card.

While speaking to ESPN in a recent interview, White confirmed that his promotion is currently working on booking Woodley for a fight later this month.

Tyron Woodley to make his UFC return on 23rd May

It has been over a year since we last saw Tyron Woodley in the Octagon, as the former UFC Welterweight Champion hasn't stepped into the cage since his title loss to Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of UFC 235.

However, according to Dana White, Woodley could be returning to the Octagon soon enough, as the UFC prepares for its grand return on the 9th of May with UFC 249. The promotion will also continue to host events throughout this month. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“We’re working on a fight with (Woodley) right now. After these three dates, we’re coming right back. We’re going to do four fights in 14 days. After May 9, the UFC schedule is back on. We’re back on and running. We’re looking at a fight for Woodley. Woodley will probably be the fourth fight. He’ll be the main event.”- Dana White said on ESPN.

What could be in store for UFC on 23rd May?

As of now, the UFC on 23rd May event hasn't been finalized, and the location for the event hasn't been discussed either. If everything goes according to plan, we can certainly expect Tyron Woodley to step into the Octagon, after his initial return fight against Leon Edwards got called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.