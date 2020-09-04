Tyron Woodley thanks Jorge Masvidal for turning his career around

Tyron Woodley is currently not enjoying the best of runs in the UFC. However, in the lead-up to his next fight against Colby Covington, the former UFC Welterweight Champion has started training with Jorge Masvidal.

While speaking to ESPN, Tyron Woodley opened up on working alongside Jorge Masvidal, claiming that Gamebred wants to see the former UFC Welterweight Champion do well. Even though he and Masvidal share divisions, Woodley said that he wants the best for the latter and wants to see him continue to make money. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“So when he reached out, I said, ‘Hell yeah, let’s get him in. He’s holding me accountable – ‘Can’t do that; tonight we’re doing this, how much you weigh?’ We’ve had a long career because of our IQ and because we put ourselves in uncomfortable situations in training so that we can thrive in the Octagon. And I want to see him do well. I want to see him continue to make the money, do what he wants to do. And he wants to see me back on top"- Tyron Woodley said to ESPN.

Tyron Woodley further added that Gamebred has motivated him to use his own career and what he did back in 2019. The former UFC Welterweight Champion said that he is thankful to the BMF Champion in helping him to erase some toxic points from his life.

"He hit me up personally about a year and a half ago and told me there were some toxic things in my life that I needed to erase, and I’ve erased those things. Now I can breathe, now I can float. Now I’m back, and it feels good, and I have to thank him for that.”- added Tyron Woodley.

Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington's upcoming fight

Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington will finally meet in the main event bout for the 20th of September card, in what promises to be a huge welterweight bout between two former champions of the division.