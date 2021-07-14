Tyron Woodley on training with Floyd Mayweather ahead of Jake Paul boxing match

Tyron Woodley has shed light upon training with boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. ahead of his (Woodley’s) upcoming professional boxing match against Jake Paul.

Floyd Mayweather recently fought Jake Paul’s older brother Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition boxing match, and he subsequently offered to help Tyron Woodley train for the younger Paul brother.

Mayweather and Jake Paul were involved in the infamous ‘Gotcha Hat’ brawl in the buildup to the June 6th, 2021 Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition boxing match. Additionally, Jake Paul has continued to call out Mayweather in hopes of securing a fight with the retired professional boxing legend.

Meanwhile, Mayweather, on his part, was visibly irate at Jake Paul during the Gotcha Hat brawl and has lately been helping Woodley prepare to fight Jake. Needless to say, the feud between Mayweather and the Paul brothers is far from over.

Woodley spoke about his upcoming fight during an interview with The Schmo after the latest press conference with Jake Paul. The Schmo noted that one of the most talked-about factors heading into the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is T-Wood's training with boxing legend Floyd’ Money’ Mayweather.

Tyron Woodley was asked – akin to the distaste that Floyd Mayweather has for the Paul brothers – what distaste he feels towards them. Woodley responded by stating:

“You know, Floyd Mayweather just basically told me, you know, his brother Jake is going to do the same thing Logan did. He just showed me the different opportunities and the windows that he saw open. And (he) basically gave me a system of what he thinks I should do and what I should work on. And I’m gonna take that. I’m not gonna tell the people ‘cause he (Jake) is a fan too. Jake’s gonna be watching every video I do like he always does.”

“And at the end of the day, I feel like the small things – not only from Floyd, but just all the OG’s in the boxing world – They kind of all gave me one or two things, one or two gems that I feel like I can go back and use.” (*Video courtesy: The Schmo; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Tyron Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion who parted ways with the UFC earlier this year, also indicated that he’d be open to fighting Logan Paul as well as other fighters in the days to come.

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match has a date and venue set, as ‘The Problem Child’ heads back home

Tyron Woodley (left); Jake Paul (right)

The eight-round professional boxing bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 29th, 2021. The bout will be contested at 190 pounds.

Jake Paul aka 'The Problem Child' hails from Cleveland and has expressed his excitement over getting to headline a major event in front of his close friends and family in his hometown.

