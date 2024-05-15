Tyson Fury lauds Oleksandr Usyk as "the best opponent" he's ever faced, believes beating 'The Cat' cements him as heavyweight GOAT

Tyson Fury recently expressed his thoughts on Oleksandr Usyk., hailing the Ukrainian as the best opponent he has ever faced. The long-awaited heavyweight title unification fight between Fury and Usyk will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday and has been billed as the 'Ring of Fire'.

'The Gypsy King' has been open about his challenges throughout the years, resulting in an amazing success story. He has defeated notable heavyweights including Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

In a recent interview with DAZN, Fury discussed his upcoming fight with Usyk. The Brit had nothing but praise for the Ukrainian. He said:

''I think he’s the best opponent I’ve ever faced, because I’ve fought world heavyweight champions before or undefeated people before, I’ve fought Olympic gold medals before, but I’ve never fought a two-weight world champion before. So I think that puts him at the top of it all.''

Given that Fury has faced some of the biggest names in the heavyweight class, this is indeed excellent praise from him. Fury believes Usyk is the best boxer he has ever faced, but he also knows that defeating him will be beneficial to his career. In addition to winning for the second time in his career as the undisputed champion, Fury thinks a victory will solidify his status as the greatest heavyweight of all time. He added:

“I think this win puts me at number one, barring none. Beating Usyk now puts me number one status of all time.''

Check out Tyson Fury's comments below (7:51):

The current WBC heavyweight champion enters the bout with a split-decision victory over Ngannou. Meanwhile, in his last boxing appearance, Usyk squared off against Daniel Dubois, defeating him via TKO in the ninth round.

Tyson Fury explains the challenging journey he took to become the heavyweight boxing champion

Tyson Fury overcame several champions during his career and had a challenging journey to become the lineal boxing heavyweight champion. His most notable wins include Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko, and Deontay Wilder twice.

'The Gypsy King' described his rise to fame in a recent interview with Sky Sports. Fury said that he forged his path and it was very different from some of his opponents. 'The Gypsy King' said:

"It's not been an easy rollercoaster. I wasn't an Olympic gold medalist. I wasn't the golden boy. I've come up the hard way. English, British, Commonwealth, European. Every Intercontinental title there is. Every world title there is, twice. Ring magazine belt. Everything I've done has been the hard way. There was no railroad tracks for me to follow, I've done it off my own back." [H/T Sky Sports]