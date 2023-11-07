“Stood up and accepted this fight just off his passion for war” - Francis Ngannou thanks Tyson Fury for debut opportunity, ‘Gypsy King’ responds

MMA powerhouse Francis Ngannou ventured into the boxing ring for the first time on October 28, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, squaring off against none other than the reigning lineal heavyweight boxing champ, Tyson Fury.

The showdown marked Ngannou's boxing debut, a transition that drew skepticism from fans and experts alike. However, on fight night, 'the Predator' showcased his mettle, leaving many believing he should have clinched the victory.

Ngannou took to his Instagram, expressing his gratitude to 'The Gypsy King' for the opportunity, stating:

"I really want to thank @tysonfury for his sportsmanship and for giving me the opportunity to step into boxing on the world’s biggest stage. While some were too worried about how they might look, what they stood to lose, and what others would say, Tyson stood up and accepted this fight just off his passion for war and to give the fans an action-packed night. I think we delivered on that. What a way to make my boxing debut and to bring together the two sports that I love. Thank you Gypsy King."

Fury reciprocated the gesture by commenting:

"Gypsy king 🤝 African king."

Check out the post below:

Despite the intense buzz leading up to the match, reports revealed that the Fury vs. Ngannou clash garnered a respectable but not record-breaking 67,500 Pay-Per-View subscriptions.

Dana White shared his thoughts on the showdown between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Dana White's history with Francis Ngannou has been marked by turbulence, having initially deemed the fight a "gimmick" and being openly critical of 'the Predator' for choosing it over a UFC contract renewal.

However, In a recent appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s Triggered podcast, Dana White put aside any past differences with Ngannou and commended the former UFC heavyweight champion for his remarkable performance against 'The Gypsy King.'

White expressed his astonishment, saying:

"The fact that he went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury is crazy. He [Francis Ngannou] just went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury, Conor [McGregor] made it 9 or 10 with Floyd, Anthony Pettis just beat Roy Jones Jr. – I know Roy is friggin’ 60 years old or whatever, but I don’t know what the hell is going on. It’s crazy. I didn’t see the fight, but the fact that he went 10 rounds is unbelievable." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Check out the highlights of the fight in the video below: