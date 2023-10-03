Tyson Fury likely set to earn whopping 9-figure payout between Francis Ngannou and Oleksandr Usyk bouts

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury is one of the biggest names in the sport today. 'The Gypsy King' is set to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and prominent boxer Oleksandr Usyk in quick succession.

Fury's promoter Bob Arum recently revealed in an interview with ESNews that the British boxer could possibly earn a huge sum of $200 million for the two upcoming fights:

"I said Fury, with that [Usyk] fight and the Ngannou fight, in the near future, we’re hoping that he comes in at around $200 million.”

Check out Bob Arum's comments below:

Tyson Fury is considered to be one of the greatest boxers in the history of the heavyweight division. 'The Gypsy King' has competed in 34 professional fights and has gotten his hand raised in 33 of them, the one blemish being a draw.

The 35-year-old has defeated the likes of Derek Chisora, Otto Wallin, Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte.

Fury is now going to change things up slightly and share the squared circle with renowned MMA fighter Francis Ngannou. The two will lock horns on October 28 at an event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Then, 'The Gypsy King' intends to make a quick turnaround and fight Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed title fight. The fight will take place in Saudi Arabia and could be held on December 23 or on some other date in January.

Chris Eubank Jr. comments on Tyson Fury's mindset ahead of Francis Ngannou fight

Chris Eubank Jr. believes that Tyson Fury might be underestimating Francis Ngannou ahead of their fight in October.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Eubank Jr. claimed that 'The Gypsy King' is 'out of shape'. The former IBO super-middleweight champion then went on to impart advice to Ngannou.

The 34-year-old suggested for 'The Predator' to take an aggressive approach in the fight instead of trying to "outbox" Fury:

"I've seen [Tyson Fury] at the faceoff, he looks out of shape, I'm not gonna lie. He looks like he maybe hasn't... I could imagine that he's not taking this fight too seriously. Because he's just such a huge favorite, so I would tell Francis, 'Take your shot.' Just go in there from round one and put it on him, shock him. You're not gonna outbox him, he's too big, he's too experienced, his arms are too long. You're not a boxer, you're an MMA fighter. You punch very hard, get in there and swing away as much as you can as early as you can."

Watch the video below from 10:55:

