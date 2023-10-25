Tyson Fury refuses to underestimate “hungry” Francis Ngannou, claims he’s training as hard as possible for the former UFC champ

Tyson Fury is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the upcoming crossover fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Fury acknowledges Ngannou's background and the challenges he poses, and he's training rigorously to ensure he's at his best on fight night. In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Fury shared his perspective on the bout, emphasizing his immense respect for his opponent:

"I'm fighting an absolute killer in Francis Ngannou. A six foot four or five, 270-80 pound guy who's come from the streets, come from wherever he's from. Cameroon. On sleeping on the floor. I read somewhere that he was in Paris eating rats off the street. So this guy is hungry."

Fury further acknowledged the depth of competition Francis Ngannou brings to the ring:

"Do you think I'm going to not train for him? Come in at, like, 400 pounds? I don't think so. I've trained as hard for him as I did for any other fighter I've ever fought. And at this level, you don't get no second chances. So better to prepare for the hardest fight ever, and if not be, then prepare for an easy fight. And it's a war."



The Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout is scheduled for October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mike Tyson predicts Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Legendary former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has been closely involved in Francis Ngannou's training camp. Sharing his insights and predictions, 'Iron Mike' believes Ngannou has the power and precision to secure a knockout victory against Fury.

In an interview with the Daily Mail Online, Tyson expressed his admiration for Ngannou's abilities and the performance he anticipates in the ring:

“I am helping Ngannou. I am learning what he is able to do. He's able to do so much more than I anticipated. He has what it takes to knockout anything or anybody standing in his way. Once he lands a punch on Tyson Fury's jaw, he is going to knock him out too. Nobody can survive that.”

