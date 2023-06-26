Tyson Fury's father rejected his offer for a Rolls Royce, and the reason will win you over

Tyson Fury's father, John Fury, has revealed that his son once tried to trick him into accepting a Rolls Royce as a gift, but he refused the extravagant present.

'The Gypsy King' is undoubtedly one of boxing's biggest stars and has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2020. The 34-year-old is also undefeated throughout his professional career, sporting a seriously impressive 33-0 record, which includes 24 knockouts.

Often pictured alongside Fury during his meteoric rise in boxing has been his father, John Fury. The 58-year-old works as both a cornerman for the heavyweight champion, as well as accompanying him to most press conferences.

Despite the global sucess of his son Tyson, John Fury revealed in a recent interview that he has remained grounded and tries to instill the same values on his family.

Speaking to The Sun, Fury shared that his son once tricked him into a car dealership by pretending he was looking for a car for his wife, Paris. After picking out a £500,000 Rolls Royce, 'The Gypsy King' turned to his father and told him that it was his.

Suprisingly, the 58-year-old declined by stating that he was infact happy driving around his 30-year-old Volkswagen. Fury told Tyson:

“It’s not me. I’m not a poser and I don’t want to try to be in anybody’s face. I don’t want to make people jealous. I love my VW. It’s got memories from when I was a young man.” [H/t The Sun]

Tyson Fury blames Joe Rogan for Jon Jones beef

Tyson Fury believes Joe Rogan's comments about him and Jon Jones are the reason why he and the UFC heavyweight champion are currently at odds with one another.

Earlier this year, Fury returned to social media after a brief hiatus. He posted a video in which he called out the UFC color commentator for claiming that Jones would win in a street fight against 'The Gypsy King'.

Jones and Fury have sinced gone back-and-forth on social media and Dana White has even publicy stated he's willing to sanction the fight to make it happen.

"We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson."



Full interview: Dana White is making a BIG MONEY challenge to Tyson Fury to fight Jon Jones in UFC."We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson."Full interview: bit.ly/UFC45Videos Dana White is making a BIG MONEY challenge to Tyson Fury to fight Jon Jones in UFC. 😳 "We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson."Full interview: bit.ly/UFC45Videos https://t.co/JzBlbCLEpZ

Speaking at a Q&A at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA Gym in Thailand, Tyson Fury addressed Rogan and the potential Jon Jones clash. He said:

"It was actually Joe Rogan, little sh**bag, who, just out of the blue - there was no talk of me or Jon even fighting. Jon's a great guy, probably the GOAT of MMA - he said, 'Oh, if Tyson Fury goes in a room with Jon Jones he's going to get absolutely smashed to bits.' Like, if someone goes in the room with me and it's no holds barred, you're going to have to kill me to stop me."

Catch Fury's comments here:

