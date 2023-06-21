Tyson Fury blames "little s**tbag" Joe Rogan for Jon Jones feud

Tyson Fury has been involved in a back-and-forth with Jon Jones regarding the title of 'baddest man on the planet'. The WBC heavyweight champion recently blamed UFC commentator Joe Rogan for creating the feud while shooting down the possibility of him setting foot in the octagon.

Speaking at a Q&A at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA Gym in Phuket, Thailand, 'The Gypsy King' stated:

"It was actually Joe Rogan, little sh**bag, who, just out of the blue - there was no talk of me or Jon even fighting. Jon's a great guy, probably the GOAT of MMA - he said, 'oh, if Tyson Fury goes in a room with Jon Jones he's going to get absolutely smashed to bits.' Like, if someone goes in the room with me and it's no holds barred, you're going to have to kill me to stop me."

Fury added:

"There was never talk of me saying I was going to go in a cage with Jon Jones and go in there and get my arm snapped off. No way. The thing was, I offered Jon, 'you want to walk in a boxing ring and make some real money, then come and fight me', but zero chance of me going in an MMA game and rolling around and all that. Zero."

Check out Tyson Fury's comments on Jon Jones and Joe Rogan below:

Fury had previously shared that he has had talks with both Jones and Francis Ngannou for a hybrid fight. It is unclear when any of the heavyweights will return to action.

Check out Tyson Fury's previous comments below:

Andre Ward doesn't believe Tyson Fury faces Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou

While Tyson Fury has had discussions about facing mixed martial artists Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, Andre Ward doesn't see either fight coming to fruition. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the International Boxing Hall of Famer stated:

"I don't see Tyson really fighting either one of those guys. I really don't... If he took that, if he veered that way right now, I don't think it'd be the right time. Get a boxing fight, [Oleksandr] Usyk, [Anthony] Joshua, something like that, and then go fight one of those guys."

Check out Andre Ward's full comments below (starting at the 21:52 mark):

Fury has not fought since December 2022, however, he has traded words with Ngannou for well over a year. 'The Predator' has not competed in mixed martial arts since January 2022 and appears set on making his boxing debut sometime this year. Jones made his return from a three-year hiatus at UFC 285 in March and appears intent on facing Stipe Miocic in his first heavyweight title defense.

