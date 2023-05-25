Tyson Fury's next fight is 'all but sealed' with a surprising new challenger

Tyson Fury is the most famous active heavyweight boxer in the world. However, the undefeated giant hasn't had a high-profile fight since knocking out Deontay Wilder in the pair's trilogy bout back in late 2021. His two bouts since then have been TKO wins over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.

His last fight took place last December, and he has since courted various potential opponents. However, according to a Tweet by IFL TV, 'The Gypsy King' is all but scheduled to face undefeated IBF and The Ring cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia. If true, this news will come as a massive shock to many.

Tyson Fury previously seemed on course to a matchup with Oleksandr Usyk. Unfortunately, negotiations with 'The Gyspy King' led to nowhere and the fight collapsed. Other potential bouts came to light, with some wondering if Tyson Fury would make good on his past interest in facing Francis Ngannou.

News that the towering heavyweight might face Jai Opetaia, however, could lead to some interest. Some of Fury's toughest fights have been against opponents who are closer to cruiserweights in size. Furthermore, the Australian is an undefeated champion with fearsome knockout power as evidenced by his 17 KOs in 22 wins.

What happened to the teased Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou matchup?

After Tyson Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte, 'The Gyspy King' invited then reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou into the ring. The potential seeing of yet another crossover bout between two icons from boxing and MMA drew a significant amount of attention.

Unfortunately, 'The Predator' was still under contract with the UFC. Furthermore, Dana White expressed little interest in co-promoting another crossover bout, and has been adamant that Conor McGregor's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. was a one-off due to the Irishman's unique nature as a record-breaking draw.

However, now that Francis Ngannou has signed with the PFL and scored a massive contract that allows him to box, the matchup is possible again. Unfortunately, it seems like 'The Gypsy King' has moved on from the idea of facing Ngannou and is now entertaining other foes.

