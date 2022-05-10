Dana White dismissing Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury because he doesn't have his hand in the pie - Brendan Schaub slams UFC president

Brendan Schaub recently went off on UFC president Dana White for dismissing a heavyweight crossover clash between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. He argued that the reason White is disinterested in making the fight is that he isn't poised to turn a profit off the scrap.

Discussing the matter on the latest edition of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' argued in favor of setting up a heavyweight super-fight. He admitted that Ngannou could make a significant amount of money even if he loses to Tyson Fury.

He compared Conor McGregor's fight against Floyd Mayweather to Fury vs. Ngannou, claiming that a payday for Dana White is the only difference between the two events. He further argued that 'The Predator' has a better chance of beating Fury than McGregor did against Mayweather.

"I saw [Dana White] say [Tyson Fury] vs. [Francis Ngannou] is stupid blah, blah. Really? It wasn't stupid when [Conor McGregor] fought Floyd Mayweather, when he made all the money. Now that you don't have your hand in the pie, it's stupid."

He added:

"Is he gonna win? Probably not. I don't give a f**k the guy's gonna make life-changing money. He never has to do anything ever again. His kids' kids' kids are rich if he's smart with his money."

Check out the full episode of The Schaub Show below:

Francis Ngannou offers fans some insight into his rehabilitation process

In a recent post on his official YouTube channel, Francis Ngannou offered fans a sneak peek into his rehabilitation process as he recovers from a torn MCL and damaged ACL.

In the video, Ngannou takes his fans through the physiotherapy that he needs to complete in order to find his way back into fighting shape. The Cameroonian also offered fans a closer look at the damage that was done to his knee after the surgery, displaying the scars that remained in the aftermath of the procedure.

Check out the footage of Ngannou's recovery and rehabilitation below:

Francis Ngannou most recently featured in a heavyweight clash against former training partner Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. The fight took place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, in January. 'The Predator' came away with a unanimous decision win on the night.

