"Pretty much two things, box, and knockout" - Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward reveals what the gameplan was for Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward has revealed his game plan for the recently concluded trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder. In an interview with Boxing Social, the renowned trainer stated that his blueprint consisted of simply two things: to box Wilder and to secure the knockout. He said:

"I just wanted [Tyson Fury] to box. You know he boxed and, to get the knockout! He got the knockout and he did box, he boxed [Wilder] in the later rounds but yeah, pretty much two things, box and knockout."

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. The 11-rounded slugfest will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the greatest heavyweight boxing fights of all time.

'The Gypsy King' landed a looping right hook on Wilder, which resulted in 'The Bronze Bomber' falling to the canvas. The referee immediately stopped the fight after witnessing Wilder collapse to the mat in dreadful fashion.

Tyson Fury hired SugarHill Steward to secure a knockout over Deontay Wilder

After parting ways with his long-time trainer Ben Davison, Tyson Fury hired SugarHill Steward. In an interview with The Telegraph, 'The Gypsy King' stated that Ben Davison, his former coach, had declined the offer of Fury splitting time between him and Steward.

Fury also stated that he changed camps because he wanted to secure a knockout finish over Deontay Wilder. He said:

"That was that, he resigned. I didn't get rid of him, Ben walked away of his own accord. He's got other commitments as well. He's training Billy Joe Saunders and I'm over here [in Las Vegas] for months at a time, and it's probably worked out for the better. The only reason I'm with SugarHill is because I need a knockout in this fight. If I was looking to nick a points win, I'd have stuck with Ben."

Tyson Fury and his trainer SugarHill Steward have showed up to the post-fight press conference shirtless with his world title belts…

