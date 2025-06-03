Tyson Fury shares heartfelt advice to aspiring young boxers: "Have a dream and succeed"

Tyson Fury recently took to social media to try to inspire a potential new wave of boxers to achieve the things he has.

Fury's advice was shared via X on the account @ringmagazine with the former heavyweight champion recording an inspirational video for motivated, would-be young fighters. As he offered up his pearls of wisdom to possible pugilists, Fury said:

"So we've come to the boxing gym. This is where dreams come true. For all of you little kids out there who want to be a boxer, this is where you've got to be, inside the gym. I was once like you, a kid with a massive dream of being champion of the world."

"I followed that dream with all of my heart and soul and believed in the lord jesus christ and I became the heavyweight champion of the world. With the right sacrifice and dedication and will, who knows where you might go? Get yourself in the gym, have a dream and succeed. All the best," he added.

Check out Tyson Fury's inspiring message to inspire young boxers below:

Tyson Fury should rematch Francis Ngannou in a cage, according to a former boxing champion

Tyson Fury is technically retired at this juncture, with many thinking he will eventually return to fighting after taking a bit of a break. Following a pair of losses to Oleksandr Usyk in the pursuit of heavyweight hardware, it would make sense that 'The Gypsy King' wants to take some time off before plotting an anticipated next move.

A former champ within the sweet science seems intrigued about Fury fighting in smaller gloves for his comeback contest. In a recent interview with Bet Online Promocodes, Olympic gold medalist and former WBA super middleweight champion George Groves indicated a level of interest in seeing a sequel clash with Francis Ngannou, but for Tyson Fury to meet him inside the cage this time out.

When touching upon what he would be eager to see as the next task for the 36-year-old former heavyweight kingpin, Groves said:

"I want to see him fighting Ngannou in a cage... You can imagine that he might be a handful in a cage with those tiny little gloves on."

The native of the United Kingdom initially fought Ngannou under Queensberry Rules in October 2023 with Fury earning a controversial win on points over the lineal MMA heavyweight champion.

