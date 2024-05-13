Tyson Fury slams Oleksandr Usyk after Alex Krassyuk's remark during their first press conference - "You're getting knocked spark out"

Tyson Fury has lost his cool ahead of his heavyweight showdown against Oleksandr Usyk. The British champ refused to mince his words after he was angered by comments made by Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk.

Fury vs. Usyk is set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. The event takes place on May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and has been billed as the 'Ring of Fire', with expectations that it could be one of the biggest boxing events in history.

Leading up to the fight, 'The Gypsy King' appears to have taken everything more seriously as he looks to be in the best shape of his career. That has also meant his usual quick-witted insults have been on the back burner while he is focused on the bout.

That has now changed, however, after the pair featured in the first press conference this week.

During the presser, Usyk's promoter, Alex Krassyuk, sarcastically thanked Fury and Queensbury promotions for accepting the fight against the future undisputed heavyweight champ.

Tyson Fury immediately fired back and used his iconic "sausage" diss as he vowed to knock Usyk out cold on the canvas. He said:

"I've already relieved one Ukrainian of all the belts and I'll relieve that idiot [Usyk] of the belts I gave him...I'm gonna bust him, sausage, little man, rabbit! You know what's coming, you're getting smashed to pieces sausage...Look at him, his hearts pounding now. He's like a little p*ssy with an earring in. Sh*t house!...You f*cking p*ssy. You're getting knocked spark out!"

Lennox Lewis backs Tyson Fury to defeat Oleksandr Usyk

Former undisputed heavyweight champion boxer Lennox Lewis believes Tyson Fury will take home all the belts when he faces Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

Last time out, 'The Gypsy King' uncharacteristically struggled when he faced Francis Ngannou. He infamously put on a poor performance and only narrowly defeated the former UFC star via split-decision.

According to Lewis, however, he believes that could be the very factor that motivates Fury to make history. Speaking in a recent interview with talkSPORT, Lewis stated that Tyson Fury's bout against Ngannou could be a wake-up call needed to deliver a career best peformance against Usyk. He said:

"He is not going to get the fat Tyson Fury. He's going to get focused, you know, guy that don't have a belly, don't have love handles, is ready, focused and willing."

Regarding Fury vs. Ngannou, Lewis added:

"Yeah, I think it was a bad day at the office. You're right, he didn't take the fight as seriously as he should have, and, you know, I think that was just, you know, basically a wake-up call for him."

Check out Lennox Lewis' comments here