Tyson Fury's "wake-up call" against Francis Ngannou could directly impact Oleksandr Usyk fight, says Lennox Lewis

The Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight boxing match, set for May 18, could take on a different complexion than it otherwise would have, according to legendary heavyweight boxer Lennox Lewis. All of this, he believes is due to 'The Gypsy King's' previous outing against Francis Ngannou.

The former UFC heavyweight champion handed Fury one of his toughest-ever fights. While Fury ultimately won via split decision to preserve his undefeated record, it was among his most difficult bouts. Lewis, though, has opined that it could serve as motivation for Fury.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Lewis asserted that Fury would turn up to the Usyk fight in far superior physical condition.

"He is not going to get the fat Tyson Fury. He's going to get focused, you know, guy that don't have a belly, don't have love handles, is ready, focused and willing."

Fury famously came into the Ngannou fight overweight and in one of the worst conditions of his career. Many credited it to him massively underestimating Ngannou, which led to what Lewis agrees was a lackluster performance.

He said:

"Yeah, I think it was a bad day at the office. You're right, he didn't take the fight as seriously as he should have, and, you know, I think that was just, you know, basically a wake-up call for him."

Check out Lennox Lewis talk about Tyson Fury's chances against Oleksandr Usyk (3:09 and 3:48):

Before their bout was postponed due to Fury suffering a cut in training, he appeared to be in tremendous physical shape ahead of the Usyk boxing match. 'The Gypsy King' was leaner and more well-muscled than he had been in a long time, which points to how motivated he is to beat the unbeaten Ukranian.

Revisiting the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight

When Francis Ngannou took on Tyson Fury in a boxing match, he was a massive underdog. Although 'The Predator' had knockout power on his side, many opined that he lacked the technique to even land his blows on Fury, an undefeated heavyweight boxer. Observers, however, couldn't have been more mistaken.

Not only did Ngannou manage to land his power shots, but he knocked Fury down and matched his foe's legendary pace. Fury also struggled to take advantage of the clinch due to Ngannou's physical strength and superior clinch grappling from MMA. Despite dragging Fury to deep waters, Ngannou still lost via split decision.

The result, however, was controversial, with many labeling the outcome a robbery.