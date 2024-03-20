"He looks like a mixture of Joe Rogan and Sean Strickland" - Fans react to Tyson Fury's lean physique update ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

The combat sports community has been set abuzz by a photograph of Tyson Fury, where the boxing great appears to be in outstanding shape. The UK fighter has been preparing for his highly anticipated showdown against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury has long elicited significant criticism for gaining excessive weight between fight camps as well as being overweight in some of his biggest matchups. However, as evidenced by a photo unraveled by nutritionist Greg Marriott on Instagram, 'The Gypsy King' seems to be in ideal fighting shape ahead of his upcoming fight.

The update has piqued fight fans' interest. An Instagram post regarding Fury's picture by The Mac Life, UFC megastar Conor McGregor's media outlet, has drawn varying reactions.

Many fans have harked back to 'The Gypsy King's' most recent fight, a razor-thin split decision win over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in their professional boxing bout in October 2023.

The fans suggested that Fury's current muscular look indicates that he didn't train seriously for the Ngannou matchup, which is why he was knocked down and barely got past the debutant boxer.

Meanwhile, one Instagram commenter implied that the ripped version of Fury would serve as yet another addition to the list of mythical fighters.

One fan prognosticated a "masterclass" from Tyson Fury against Oleksandr Usyk, while another contradictorily opined that 'The Cat' would beat him. Some netizens insinuated that Fury's muscle gain and fat loss were being overestimated due to clever photography angles and lighting.

Moreover, a netizen accused Fury of steroid use, while another predicted that he'd withdraw from the Usyk fight yet again. A notable comment on the post highlighted that Fury looks akin to a mix of UFC commentator/podcast mogul Joe Rogan and former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

The comment read as follows:

"He looks like a mixture of Joe Rogan and Sean Strickland."

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of reactions

Tyson Fury on the cusp of undisputed glory against Oleksandr Usyk, potential fight against UK archnemesis

The WBC and consensus lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was initially booked to face WBA (super), WBO, IBF, IBO and The Ring heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on December 23, 2023. However, the fight was postponed to February 17, 2024.

Unfortunately, Fury suffered a cut above his eye during training and pulled out of the February clash. Their matchup has been re-booked to transpire on May 18, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Should Tyson Fury defeat Oleksandr Usyk, he will be crowned boxing's first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000. Moreover, Fury would also be the first undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

Meanwhile, former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua bested Francis Ngannou via second-round KO on March 8, 2024. Given the variables at play, the consensus is that a Fury victory on May 18 could set up his long-awaited grudge match against fellow UK superstar Joshua later this year.

Expand Tweet