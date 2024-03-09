"Let’s keep him out of this conversation” - Anthony Joshua refuses to discuss Tyson Fury in wake of KO win over Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua has won his last three fights via stoppage, and following his superb KO victory over Francis Ngannou, 'AJ' has set himself up with the chance to win undisputed heavyweight gold.

The Brit faced off against Ngannou in the main event of Knockout Chaos, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Mar. 8. It was understood that the winner of their clash will be scheduled to fight the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, which will take place on May 18.

Fury and Usyk have a rematch clause in their fight contract, meaning that 'AJ' will likely have to wait until next year for his chance to compete for all four world titles.

Following his knockout victory, Joshua was interviewed by The Stomping Ground, where 'The Gypsy King' was brought up. But the Brit refrained from making any comments about Fury, as he said this:

"I didn't really acknowledge Tyson [after the fight]... If I'm honest, actually let me not even [start]. Let's keep him out of this conversation."

Watch Anthony Joshua's interview below from 2:20:

A bout between 'AJ' and 'The Gypsy King' would be arguably the biggest fight in the history of British boxing, with both men currently at the peak of their powers.

Eddie Hearn calls for Tyson Fury after Anthony Joshua's brutal knockout win

Anthony Joshua is the talk of the boxing world following his stunning second-round knockout victory over Francis Ngannou.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, described the KO as "one of the most brutal he's ever seen" and discussed the enormity of a potential clash between 'AJ' and Tyson Fury in the wake of the result.

'The Gypsy King' has a tough test in front of him in the shape of Oleksandr Usyk, who holds two victories over Joshua. But should Fury come out on top against Usyk, Hearn is more eager than ever to schedule a battle between two of Britain's best.

He was interviewed by The Stomping Ground following the event and said this:

"Baddest motherf**ker on the planet! No question. He beats everyone, beats everyone... See what you just saw in there tonight and know who is the best out there and his name is Anthony Joshua."

He continued:

"One of the most brutal knock outs I've ever seen... Tyson Fury's got to beat Usyk first, and we really hope he does. Because I believe you'll see that fight straight after. It's the biggest fight."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below: