Tyson Fury's much-anticipated clash with Oleksandr Usyk, initially scheduled for Feb. 17, has been postponed after the Brit received a cut above his eye while sparring.

The pair were preparing to do battle for the chance to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 before disaster struck in the Fury camp two days ago.

Usyk's promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, commented on an Instagram post made by 'The Gypsy King' after announcing his withdrawal from the bout. Krassyuk suggested that the cut was a "sign from God" that the WBC champion should think about retiring from the sport.

Fury has now fired back at Oleksandr Usyk and his promoter during an Instagram live. Footage of his rant was uploaded to X by talkSport boxing editor Michael Benson.

'The Gypsy King' said this:

"Nice little elbow right in the eye, nearly cost me the biggest fight of my career. But what can you do? Sh*t happens, and we move on. We keep moving forward, and now we have a new date. Usyk's crying his eyes out. Tyson should retire! Oh, he wants to retire. Oh, no retirement here motherf***er. You're getting knocked out! Knocked spark out. May 18th, the new date. Live and exclusive from Saudi Arabia."

Watch Tyson Fury's video below:

Eddie Hearn shares his thoughts on Tyson Fury allegedly asking someone to cut his eye

Tyson Fury was forced to withdraw from his clash with Oleksandr Usyk after receiving a bad cut above his eye during sparring two days ago.

The news was met with huge frustration from boxing fans, who have been forced to watch potential fights between the sport's best squandered time and again for several reasons.

Theories have begun circling that 'The Gypsy King' intentionally cut his eye open to avoid facing Usyk.

Leading boxing promoter and chairman of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, was asked to share his thoughts on the fan theory that Fury masterminded his own withdrawal.

During a recent interview with SecondsOut, he said this:

"What you're ultimately implying, not you, but other people, is that Tyson Fury has asked someone to cut him open with a knife on his eye to avoid a fight. Which is absolutely ridiculous. Tyson Fury spars with an open head-guard, but he's done it all his career, and many, many rounds. It looks like a complete freak injury"

