Tyson Fury vows to become "most unexpected" undisputed heavyweight champion in history against Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury is dialed in for his upcoming heavyweight championship clash against Oleksandr Usyk and has vowed to continue proving the doubters wrong. The long awaited bout is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Saturday and will answer the question on who the better fighter is.

'The Gypsy King' has been transparent with his personal struggles throughout the years, which has made his accomplishments an inspiring success story. He has defeated some of the the top heavyweights in the sport, including Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder and even former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

While speaking to Sky Sports, the lineal heavyweight boxing champion opened up about his incredible career so far and discussed his upcoming bout against Usyk. Fury mentioned that he doesn't exactly fit the mold in terms of the public's perception of a heavyweight champion and will continue accomplishing his goals. He said:

"I'm like the Indian Summer that does not stop. Does that make any sense at all? Sometimes you get a bit of hot weather in September. don't you? I'm that - forever. It's been a crazy old time and I'm probably the most unexpected person ever...I'll-shaped, ill-bodied...Sometimes I think, 'Am I going to wake up any time soon? Is this a dream?' I hope not." [H/T Sky Sports]

Check out the promo for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk below:

Tyson Fury details difficult path to becoming lineal heavyweight boxing champion

Tyson Fury has had a difficult path to becoming the lineal boxing heavyweight champion and defeated a number of champions throughout his career.

During the aforementioned interview, 'The Gypsy King' detailed his ascension into superstardom. Fury mentioned that it was much different than some of his counterparts and blazed his own trail. He said:

"It's not been an easy rollercoaster. I wasn't an Olympic gold medalist. I wasn't the golden boy. I've come up the hard way. English, British, Commonwealth, European. Every Intercontinental title there is. Every world title there is, twice. Ring magazine belt. Everything I've done has been the hard way. There was no railroad tracks for me to follow, I've done it off my own back." [H/T Sky Sports]

Check out Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's interaction from this past October below:

