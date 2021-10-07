Jake Paul responds to Tyson Fury with a new bet for his brother Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has responded to Tyson Fury’s recent comments regarding a potential fight between him and Tommy Fury. Tyson suggested that he expects his younger brother Tommy to “splatter” Paul.

‘The Gypsy King’ also indicated that if Tommy Fury can’t defeat Jake Paul, he’ll change Tommy’s last name and retire him from the sport of boxing. Jake Paul has now addressed Tyson Fury’s comments and offered a $500k bet to Tommy Fury.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Jake Paul posted a series of tweets targeting Tommy Fury. One of the most prominent jibes featured in these tweets was Paul’s new bet.

Jake Paul @jakepaul This is what happens when you turn down a $1m pay day This is what happens when you turn down a $1m pay day https://t.co/bhDBNy7Xho

Jake Paul @jakepaul I am now offering Tommy Fury $1m AND- a FIRST CLASS Spirit flightAND- a 7 night stay at the best western WITH continental breakfast included👇🏼 I am now offering Tommy Fury $1m AND- a FIRST CLASS Spirit flightAND- a 7 night stay at the best western WITH continental breakfast included👇🏼 https://t.co/r9XcnRO8st

According to the bet put forth by ‘The Problem Child’, if Tommy Fury beats him, he’ll pay Tommy an extra $500k in addition to Tommy’s $1 million fight purse.

However, Jake Paul added that if Tommy Fury loses, he’ll have to change his name to 'Tommy Fumbles' for a year. A few excerpts from Paul's tweets have been displayed below:

“I like this bet even better than the Woodley tattoo…”

“The Bet: Since Tyson Fury says if Tommy loses to me he will make him change his last name.. So then, @tommytntfury, if you beat me I will pay you an extra $500k. However, if I beat you then you have to change your name to Tommy Fumbles for 1 year.”

Jake Paul @jakepaul The Bet: Since Tyson Fury says if Tommy loses to me he will make him change his last name..So then @tommytntfury if you beat me I will pay you an extra $500k.However, if I beat you then you have to change your name to Tommy Fumbles for 1 year. The Bet: Since Tyson Fury says if Tommy loses to me he will make him change his last name..So then @tommytntfury if you beat me I will pay you an extra $500k.However, if I beat you then you have to change your name to Tommy Fumbles for 1 year.

The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury feud aside, a dangerous challenge awaits Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is seemingly confident in his brother’s pugilistic skills and believes that ‘TNT’ will indeed defeat ‘The Problem Child’. In regards to the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury feud, Tyson stated:

“I think the fight needs to happen, Tommy and Jake Paul will get the fight done and if Tommy can't splatter Jake Paul, I'll retire him from boxing myself. He doesn't need to be a (boxer). If he can't beat Jake Paul, forget about boxing, because he's got ambitions of being the world champion... But it's a great fight for the social media world.”

The consensus is that Jake Paul is likely to face Tommy Fury next, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Besides, Tyson Fury has bigger fish to fry this month.

‘The Gypsy King’ is all set to compete in one of the most important trilogy matchups in the history of heavyweight boxing. Fury will defend The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles against feared KO artist and longtime rival Deontay Wilder on October 9.

