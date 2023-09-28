Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou all-heavyweight undercard announced: Fights that have been confirmed

It looks like the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou event is set to feature an all-heavyweight undercard.

The highly anticipated event, which will see the lineal heavyweight boxing champion compete against the former UFC heavyweight champion, is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 28. Three heavyweight bouts were made official as the division will be taking center stage on the occasion.

Canadian heavyweight Simon Kean, who has earned a KO/TKO in 22 of his 23 wins, will clash with Joseph Parker. The former WBO heavyweight champion is riding a two-fight winning streak and is looking to get back into title contention after losing an interim WBO heavyweight title fight to Joe Joyce last September.

Another Canadian heavyweight is set to compete on the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou card as Arslanbek Makhmudov will look to keep his unbeaten record intact against Agron Smakici. The bout has all the makings of being a slugfest that ends via knockout, as 16 of Makhmudov's 17 wins have come via KO/TKO, while 17 of Smakici's 19 wins have come via KO/TKO.

Tweet regarding heavyweight bouts being added [Photo credit: @boxingnews24 - X]

The Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou event will also feature Moses Itauma vs. an opponent yet to be determined. The 18-year-old is a highly touted heavyweight boxer who has an unbeaten 5-0 record. Unlike the other heavyweight bouts on the card, this fight will be contested in six rounds (as opposed to 10).

What will the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou earn?

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is expected to be a spectacle as the heavyweight boxing clash kicks off Riyadh season in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Despite 'The Gypsy King's titles not being on the line, there will still be gold at stake when the former UFC heavyweight champion steps into the squared circle for the first time. During the press conference for their bout, a special Riyadh championship was unveiled as the prize for the winner.

While speaking to Gambling.com, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman shared details about the special title that was created for this bout and described what it means to him to be able to award it to the winner, saying:

"It has the octagon, celebrating the crossover in the sport. It's going to be fancy, very beautiful with fancy jewels and the Riyadh champion, I'm going to be very proud to present it to the winner."

Tweet regarding Riyadh championship [Photo credit: @Allsportztv - X]