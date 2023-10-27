Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou press conference highlights: John Fury and Mike Tyson agree to fight, Dewey Cooper insulted and more

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is set to step into the ring for a non-title exhibition match against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou this Saturday (October 28) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The upcoming bout is one of the most significant crossover events in combat sports since the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor bout in 2017. It will be Ngannou's first step into the squared circle since his departure from the UFC in January.

The fight week's press conference for this event unfolded earlier today and, in line with the tradition of pressers featuring 'The Gypsy King' and his father. However, it didn't escape the usual controversies that tend to follow them.

Tensions flared between John Fury and Mike Tyson, who has been assisting in training Ngannou for his debut professional boxing bout. While the actual fighters involved in the event maintained a rather amicable atmosphere, exchanging jokes and banter, things took a different turn when Tyson Fury's father entered the scene.

Fury Sr. persistently challenged 'Iron Mike' to a fight throughout the press conference, a provocation that Tyson eventually "agreed" to after persistent goading. However, the situation nearly escalated when both John and Tyson were asked for their closing statements.

As Tyson playfully announced 'The Predator' as the fight's winner, John took exception and sprang from his seat, making his way toward Ngannou's side of the room while repeatedly shouting, "You want to fight me?" Security promptly intervened, guiding him back to his seat and preventing a potential altercation.

Shortly thereafter, Tyson Fury's father redirected his focus toward Dewey Cooper, the seasoned coach of Francis Ngannou, dismissing him as a "nobody." In an attempt to defuse the verbal exchange, Tyson interjected with "Francis" chants.

Following a lively yet chaotic press conference, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou sized each other up in a face-off. However, it was John Fury, with his shenanigans once again, who interrupted the face-off by going top-less and standing in front of the main event fighters.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou event: Key details and insights

The main card for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 AM BST (10:00 AM PT, 12:00 PM CT, 1:00 PM ET). Ring walks for the main event are anticipated at approximately 10:45 PM BST (2:45 PM PT, 4:45 PM CT, 5:45 PM ET).

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the event will be broadcast live on TNT Sports Box Office at a price of £21.95. In Ireland, advance tickets will be available for €29.99, increasing to €34.99 on the day of the fights. Crucially, a TNT subscription is not required to purchase the event.

In the United States, the event will be available for live streaming on ESPN+ pay-per-view. For those outside the countries mentioned above and Canada, the card can be purchased through DAZN PPV.

Here's the expected roster for the event:

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou (10 rounds; heavyweight bout)

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye (12 rounds; heavyweight bout)

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean (10 rounds; heavyweight bout)

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright (10 rounds; heavyweight bout)

Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath (6 rounds; heavyweight bout)

Jack McGann vs. Alcibiade Duran (6 rounds; super-welterweight bout)