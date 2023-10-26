"Built like a Burger King whopper" - John Fury gets brutally roasted for shirtless presence at Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou face-off

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou had a face-off as part of their final press conference leading up to their 10-round boxing match scheduled on Saturday (October 28).

John Fury, who had previously garnered attention for his antics during the KSI vs. Tommy Fury promotion, made an appearance at the press conference. During the pre-fight face-off, Fury Sr. further heightened the atmosphere by removing his shirt and standing in front of 'The Gypsy King' and Ngannou.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Tyson Fury's father's antics elicited a diverse array of responses from the fans.

One fan wrote:

"Why on earth has John Fury got his top off 🤦🏻"

Another wrote:

"John Fury has got to be the most embarrassing man on the planet"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Why John Fury built like a Burger King whopper"

"John has gone through the cringe stage to it actually being quite funny how much he doesn’t care 😂"

"Does John ever have a day off 🤣"

"John is the epitome of living through your kids"

"John Fury LOL why is his shirt off as well? He’s even in shorts, man try do 3 way stare off"

"Hey what’s King Kong Bundy doing there?"

Credits: @MichaelBensonn and Queensberry on X

Tyson Fury links his bout with Francis Ngannou to influencer boxing

The much-anticipated crossover bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou had been hinted at for over a year before they eventually inked the contract. Interestingly, it also bears a connection to the likes of Jake Paul and KSI.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, 'The Gypsy King' asserted that the recent surge in influencer boxing played a pivotal role in making his upcoming bout possible:

"I see Tommy fight Jake Paul and all the opportunities to fight all these other guys and KSI and his brother and all these other people. I thought, 'I wonder if there's anybody my size' and this fight's come up and, obviously, he's [Ngannou] my size."

He added:

"So, I'm happy, very happy, and for Francis Ngannou, other doors have opened. So big shout out to Francis. Kept me in the game, kept me in the boxing game and get me paid a sh*t ton of money."

Check out Fury's comments below (from 6:20):