Tyson Fury and wife to get new Netflix show titled 'At home with the Furys'

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have this week been promoting their upcoming show At Home with the Furys, which is set to land on Netflix on August 16.

The show is a behind-the-scenes look at the WBC champion and his homelife, having had the cameras switched on and filming since last year. During this time, Fury has defeated Derek Chisora as well as controversially failing to agree fights with Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

Fans are hoping the series provides an indepth look at Fury's negotations of the collapsed fights, as the general consensus is that much of the fault of them not being agreed is at the hands of Tyson Fury and his team.

Fury's wife, Paris, was also seen promoting the show on her Instagram by sharing a picture of the two on her story. The expecting mother, who is currently pregnant with their seventh child, captioned the post:

"Had some amazing laughs yesterday doing interviews together, actually really enjoyed every minute cos it reminded me who my best friend is @tysonfury xxx. Sorry guys for sounding mushy."

Netflix also released a statement ahead of the shows debut, claiming the show delves into Fury's homelife as he tries to handle being a father aswell as facing the decision of potential retirement. They wrote:

"The series will have exclusive access to the heavyweight champion of the world as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family." [H/t The Sun]

Carl Froch claims Tyson Fury is 'closer' to retirement than they think

Carl Froch believes Tyson Fury may soon hang up his gloves before making a return to boxing.

'The Gyspy King' hasn't fought since last December, defeating Derek Chisora via tenth-round stoppage. Following the fight, Fury then had an in-ring faceoff with Oleksandr Usyk.

The two heavyweights were then supposed to clash in April earlier this but the bout was called off due to reported unreasonable demands from Fury. The 34-year-old then offered to fight Anthony Joshua, but once again the fight didn't materialize.

Weighing in Fury's future was Carl Froch, who spoke to Betfred. According to 'The Cobra', one of the reason's behind Fury's behaviour is likely because he's eyeing retirement. He said:

"I think Tyson Fury has one eye on retirement. I think he’s had enough. He’s a big lad that’s got a bit of fat around him and everybody knows that he’s a bit out of shape in between fights...In boxing, you have Tyson Fury shouting all the odds and fights aren’t happening... If £100 million isn’t enough, then I don’t know when he’s going to stop. It's a frustrating time to be a boxing fan."

