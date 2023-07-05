"He's had enough" - Former champion believes Tyson Fury is on verge of retiring

Carl Froch believes Tyson Fury will be retired sooner rather than later.

'The Gypsy King' is still somehow attempting to book his return to the ring. Fury last competed in December, scoring a tenth-round stoppage win over Derek Chisora. The victory was his third, and likely final victory over 'Del Boy'.

Following the win, the heavyweight champion had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk in the center of the ring. That was supposed to be a teaser for an April clash at Wembley Stadium. However, due to financial demands, the contest fell apart.

Saudi Arabia's Skill Challenge Promotions then took up the task of making the fight. While 'The Cat' signed with the company, Tyson Fury has been much harder to negotiate with. Recently, Frank Warren announced that the targeted December clash will have to wait.

All of this is a sign to Carl Froch that 'The Gypsy King' could be headed for the door. In a recent interview with Betfred, 'The Cobra' opined that Fury's recent actions show that he had one eye on retirement:

"I think Tyson Fury has one eye on retirement. I think he’s had enough. He’s a big lad that’s got a bit of fat around him and everybody knows that he’s a bit out of shape in between fights... In mixed martial arts they all fight each other because of the way it’s structured. In football, every team plays each other. In boxing, you have Tyson Fury shouting all the odds and fights aren’t happening... If £100 million isn’t enough, then I don’t know when he’s going to stop. It's a frustrating time to be a boxing fan."

Eddie Hearn reveals potential Tyson Fury opponent

Earlier this month, Eddie Hearn gave his thoughts on Tyson Fury's return.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, the head of Matchroom revealed that 'The Gypsy King' was expected to fight Francis Ngannou. 'The Predator' has long been linked to Fury, even appearing in the ring with him last year.

Nonetheless, the promoter also revealed that the fight isn't done as of now. However, if finalized, Hearn noted that he's heard the contest will be an exhibition with no knockdowns allowed.

In the interview, he stated:

“This is what I’ve heard. It’ll be an exhibition apparently. No knockdowns or anything. I’m only telling you what I’ve heard, who knows what’s what, but I think that is apparently what is going to be the next fight.”

